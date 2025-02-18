Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marketaxess Holdings, Blue Owl Capital and DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/25, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX), Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), and DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Symbol: DLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 3/5/25, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/28/25, and DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1167 on 2/28/25. As a percentage of MKTX's recent stock price of $193.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Marketaxess Holdings Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when MKTX shares open for trading on 2/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for OWL to open 0.75% lower in price and for DLY to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MKTX, OWL, and DLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):



Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Symbol: DLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.57% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc, 3.01% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A, and 8.55% for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund.

In Tuesday trading, Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are up about 1.8%, and DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund shares are up about 1% on the day.

