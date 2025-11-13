Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marex Group, Sabra Health Care REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/3/25, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/28/25, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 11/28/25. As a percentage of MRX's recent stock price of $34.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when MRX shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for SBRA to open 1.59% lower in price and for ARR to open 1.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRX, SBRA, and ARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX):



Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares, 6.36% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, and 17.12% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc..

In Thursday trading, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares shares are currently up about 0.7%, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are down about 1.5%, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

