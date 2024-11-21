Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marex Group, Navigator Holdings and Griffon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/24, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX), Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS), and Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/10/24, Navigator Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/17/24, and Griffon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/18/24. As a percentage of MRX's recent stock price of $28.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when MRX shares open for trading on 11/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for NVGS to open 0.31% lower in price and for GFF to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRX, NVGS, and GFF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX):



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS):



Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares, 1.25% for Navigator Holdings Ltd., and 0.91% for Griffon Corp..

In Thursday trading, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares shares are currently up about 3.4%, Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares are down about 0.5%, and Griffon Corp. shares are up about 4.3% on the day.

