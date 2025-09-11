Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marcus & Millichap, First Financial Bankshares and Stock Yards Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI), First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marcus & Millichap Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.25 on 10/6/25, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/1/25, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/1/25. As a percentage of MMI's recent stock price of $32.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when MMI shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for FFIN to open 0.53% lower in price and for SYBT to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMI, FFIN, and SYBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI):



First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN):



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.55% for Marcus & Millichap Inc, 2.11% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc., and 1.66% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, Marcus & Millichap Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 NPBC Historical Stock Prices

 CRUZ Videos

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FORX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.