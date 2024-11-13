Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marathon Oil, TXO Partners and Matador Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), TXO Partners LP (Symbol: TXO), and Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marathon Oil Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/10/24, TXO Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 11/22/24, and Matador Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/6/24. As a percentage of MRO's recent stock price of $28.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Marathon Oil Corp. to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when MRO shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for TXO to open 3.04% lower in price and for MTDR to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRO, TXO, and MTDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO):



TXO Partners LP (Symbol: TXO):



Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.55% for Marathon Oil Corp., 12.16% for TXO Partners LP, and 1.75% for Matador Resources Co.

In Wednesday trading, Marathon Oil Corp. shares are currently down about 1.1%, TXO Partners LP shares are up about 0.5%, and Matador Resources Co shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 STWO Historical Stock Prices

 DLX Videos

 ETFs Holding JRVR



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.