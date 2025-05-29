Ex-Dividend Reminder: ManpowerGroup, Corteva and Silgan Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN), Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), and Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ManpowerGroup Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.72 on 6/16/25, Corteva Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/16/25, and Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of MAN's recent stock price of $41.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of ManpowerGroup Inc to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when MAN shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for CTVA to open 0.24% lower in price and for SLGN to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAN, CTVA, and SLGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN):



Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA):



Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.44% for ManpowerGroup Inc, 0.97% for Corteva Inc, and 1.46% for Silgan Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, ManpowerGroup Inc shares are currently off about 2.1%, Corteva Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Silgan Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

