Ex-Dividend Reminder: ManpowerGroup, Copa Holdings and Tetra Tech

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN), Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA), and Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ManpowerGroup Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.72 on 12/15/25, Copa Holdings S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.61 on 12/15/25, and Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of MAN's recent stock price of $28.47, this dividend works out to approximately 2.53%, so look for shares of ManpowerGroup Inc to trade 2.53% lower — all else being equal — when MAN shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for CPA to open 1.34% lower in price and for TTEK to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAN, CPA, and TTEK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN):



Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA):



Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.06% for ManpowerGroup Inc, 5.37% for Copa Holdings S.A., and 0.75% for Tetra Tech Inc.

In Friday trading, ManpowerGroup Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Copa Holdings S.A. shares are up about 0.1%, and Tetra Tech Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Nelson Peltz Stock Picks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TEN

 Institutional Holders of IBCD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.