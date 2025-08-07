Ex-Dividend Reminder: Magnolia Oil & Gas, Teekay Tankers and Delek US Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/25, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY), Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), and Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/2/25, Teekay Tankers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/22/25, and Delek US Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 8/18/25. As a percentage of MGY's recent stock price of $23.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when MGY shares open for trading on 8/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for TNK to open 0.55% lower in price and for DK to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGY, TNK, and DK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY):



Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK):



Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.53% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, 2.20% for Teekay Tankers Ltd, and 5.09% for Delek US Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently off about 1.8%, Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are down about 1.6%, and Delek US Holdings Inc shares are off about 4.9% on the day.

