Ex-Dividend Reminder: Magnolia Oil & Gas, BP and Delek Logistics Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY), BP PLC (Symbol: BP), and Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/3/24, BP PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 9/20/24, and Delek Logistics Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.09 on 8/16/24. As a percentage of MGY's recent stock price of $23.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when MGY shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for BP to open 1.46% lower in price and for DKL to open 2.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGY, BP, and DKL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY):



BP PLC (Symbol: BP):



Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.21% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, 5.83% for BP PLC, and 10.96% for Delek Logistics Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently trading flat, BP PLC shares are down about 0.1%, and Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

