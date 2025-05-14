Ex-Dividend Reminder: Magna International, Reynolds Consumer Products and First Majestic Silver

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/25, Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), and First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 5/30/25, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 5/30/25, and First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0045 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of MGA's recent stock price of $37.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Magna International Inc to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when MGA shares open for trading on 5/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for REYN to open 0.99% lower in price and for AG to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGA, REYN, and AG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):



First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.22% for Magna International Inc, 3.97% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, and 0.31% for First Majestic Silver Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Magna International Inc shares are currently up about 2.1%, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and First Majestic Silver Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 HEPA Videos

 Funds Holding GFAI

 JDS Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.