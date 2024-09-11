Ex-Dividend Reminder: Macy's, Caleres and Vestis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), and Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Macy's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1737 on 10/1/24, Caleres Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/27/24, and Vestis Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 10/3/24. As a percentage of M's recent stock price of $14.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Macy's Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when M shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for CAL to open 0.19% lower in price and for VSTS to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for M, CAL, and VSTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M):



Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL):



Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.86% for Macy's Inc, 0.76% for Caleres Inc, and 0.95% for Vestis Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Macy's Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Caleres Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Vestis Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

