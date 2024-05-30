Ex-Dividend Reminder: M & T Bank, Stifel Financial and Houlihan Lokey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/24, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), and Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 6/28/24, Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/17/24, and Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 6/15/24. As a percentage of MTB's recent stock price of $145.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of M & T Bank Corp to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when MTB shares open for trading on 6/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for SF to open 0.53% lower in price and for HLI to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTB, SF, and HLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):



Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF):



Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for M & T Bank Corp, 2.13% for Stifel Financial Corporation, and 1.72% for Houlihan Lokey Inc.

In Thursday trading, M & T Bank Corp shares are currently down about 2.1%, Stifel Financial Corporation shares are down about 1.9%, and Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

