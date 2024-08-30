Ex-Dividend Reminder: M & T Bank, Hartford Financial Services Group and Tradeweb Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/24, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), and Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 9/30/24, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 10/2/24, and Tradeweb Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of MTB's recent stock price of $169.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of M & T Bank Corp to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when MTB shares open for trading on 9/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for HIG to open 0.40% lower in price and for TW to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTB, HIG, and TW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG):



Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.18% for M & T Bank Corp, 1.62% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., and 0.34% for Tradeweb Markets Inc.

In Friday trading, M & T Bank Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are up about 1.6%, and Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

