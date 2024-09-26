Ex-Dividend Reminder: LXP Industrial Trust, CareTrust REIT and Americold Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE), and Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/15/24, CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/15/24, and Americold Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of LXP's recent stock price of $10.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of LXP Industrial Trust to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when LXP shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for CTRE to open 0.94% lower in price and for COLD to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LXP, CTRE, and COLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):



CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.12% for LXP Industrial Trust, 3.75% for CareTrust REIT Inc, and 3.06% for Americold Realty Trust Inc.

In Thursday trading, LXP Industrial Trust shares are currently off about 0.6%, CareTrust REIT Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

