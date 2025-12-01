Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt, France Telecom and Pjt Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/3/25, Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt (Symbol: LVMHF), France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF), and Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt will pay its semi-annual dividend of $5.50 on 12/4/25, France Telecom will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.30 on 12/4/25, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/17/25. As a percentage of LVMHF's recent stock price of $738.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when LVMHF shares open for trading on 12/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for FNCTF to open 1.83% lower in price and for PJT to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LVMHF, FNCTF, and PJT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt (Symbol: LVMHF):



France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF):



Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt, 3.66% for France Telecom, and 0.60% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A.

In Monday trading, Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt shares are currently up about 1.8%, France Telecom shares are down about 0.1%, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are trading flat on the day.

