Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lucky Strike Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Monarch Casino & Resort

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (Symbol: LUCK), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 9/12/25, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/30/25, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of LUCK's recent stock price of $10.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when LUCK shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for HLT to open 0.05% lower in price and for MCRI to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LUCK, HLT, and MCRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (Symbol: LUCK):



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT):



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.08% for Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp, 0.22% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, and 1.14% for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading flat, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

