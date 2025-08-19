Ex-Dividend Reminder: LTC Properties, Southside Bancshares and Cogent Communications Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/25, LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 8/29/25, Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/4/25, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.015 on 9/5/25. As a percentage of LTC's recent stock price of $35.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of LTC Properties, Inc. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when LTC shares open for trading on 8/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for SBSI to open 1.19% lower in price and for CCOI to open 2.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LTC, SBSI, and CCOI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.42% for LTC Properties, Inc., 4.77% for Southside Bancshares, Inc., and 11.00% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 7.7% on the day.

