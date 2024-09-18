News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: LTC Properties, American Healthcare Reit and Retail Opportunity Investments

September 18, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/20/24, LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), American Healthcare Reit Inc (Symbol: AHR), and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 9/30/24, American Healthcare Reit Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/18/24, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/4/24. As a percentage of LTC's recent stock price of $37.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of LTC Properties, Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when LTC shares open for trading on 9/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for AHR to open 1.03% lower in price and for ROIC to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LTC, AHR, and ROIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):

LTC+Dividend+History+Chart

American Healthcare Reit Inc (Symbol: AHR):

AHR+Dividend+History+Chart

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC):

ROIC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.12% for LTC Properties, Inc., 4.11% for American Healthcare Reit Inc, and 3.79% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

In Wednesday trading, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.2%, American Healthcare Reit Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

