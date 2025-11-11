Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lpl Financial Holdings, Zions Bancorporation and S & T Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/25, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), and S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/1/25, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/20/25, and S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 11/28/25. As a percentage of LPLA's recent stock price of $375.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when LPLA shares open for trading on 11/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for ZION to open 0.86% lower in price and for STBA to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPLA, ZION, and STBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc, 3.42% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A., and 3.73% for S & T Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are up about 0.7%, and S & T Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

