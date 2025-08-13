Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lpl Financial Holdings, Origin Bancorp and Burke Herbert Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), and Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp (Symbol: BHRB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/29/25, Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/29/25, and Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of LPLA's recent stock price of $373.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when LPLA shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for OBK to open 0.41% lower in price and for BHRB to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPLA, OBK, and BHRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK):



Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp (Symbol: BHRB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc, 1.63% for Origin Bancorp Inc, and 3.66% for Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are up about 3.2%, and Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp shares are up about 4.4% on the day.

