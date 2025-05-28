Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lpl Financial Holdings, AGNC Investment and Agree Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/12/25, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 6/10/25, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.256 on 6/13/25. As a percentage of LPLA's recent stock price of $382.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when LPLA shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.34% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPLA, AGNC, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc, 16.04% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 4.06% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 2.6%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 1.6%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Construction Dividend Stocks

 HOMB Next Dividend Date

 AEP YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.