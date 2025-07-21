Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lowe's Companies, LTC Properties and Dynex Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/23/25, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), and Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lowe's Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 8/6/25, LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 7/31/25, and Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 8/1/25. As a percentage of LOW's recent stock price of $219.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Lowe's Companies Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when LOW shares open for trading on 7/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for LTC to open 0.54% lower in price and for DX to open 1.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LOW, LTC, and DX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for Lowe's Companies Inc, 6.51% for LTC Properties, Inc., and 16.28% for Dynex Capital Inc.

In Monday trading, Lowe's Companies Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Dynex Capital Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

