LPX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Louisiana-Pacific, First Majestic Silver and CF Industries Holdings

November 12, 2025 — 10:13 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG), and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 11/21/25, First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0052 on 11/28/25, and CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/28/25. As a percentage of LPX's recent stock price of $77.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when LPX shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for AG to open 0.04% lower in price and for CF to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPX, AG, and CF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):

LPX+Dividend+History+Chart

First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG):

AG+Dividend+History+Chart

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):

CF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp, 0.17% for First Majestic Silver Corp, and 2.39% for CF Industries Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently up about 1.2%, First Majestic Silver Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
