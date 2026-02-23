Ex-Dividend Reminder: Loews, Voya Financial and Electronic Arts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/26, Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), and Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/10/26, Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/27/26, and Electronic Arts, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of L's recent stock price of $109.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Loews Corp. to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when L shares open for trading on 2/25/26. Similarly, investors should look for VOYA to open 0.63% lower in price and for EA to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for L, VOYA, and EA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.23% for Loews Corp., 2.52% for Voya Financial Inc, and 0.38% for Electronic Arts, Inc..

In Monday trading, Loews Corp. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Voya Financial Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

