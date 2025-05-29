Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lockheed Martin, ITT and Expeditors International of Washington

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.30 on 6/27/25, ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.351 on 6/30/25, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.77 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of LMT's recent stock price of $469.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Lockheed Martin Corp to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when LMT shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for ITT to open 0.23% lower in price and for EXPD to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LMT, ITT, and EXPD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):



ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Lockheed Martin Corp, 0.93% for ITT Inc, and 1.37% for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Lockheed Martin Corp shares are currently off about 1.4%, ITT Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Ken Fisher Stock Picks

 HOV Historical PE Ratio

 TBT YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.