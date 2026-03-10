Ex-Dividend Reminder: LKQ, Home Depot and ADT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/26, LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), and ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LKQ Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/26/26, Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.33 on 3/26/26, and ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 4/2/26. As a percentage of LKQ's recent stock price of $31.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of LKQ Corp to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when LKQ shares open for trading on 3/12/26. Similarly, investors should look for HD to open 0.66% lower in price and for ADT to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LKQ, HD, and ADT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ):



Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.83% for LKQ Corp, 2.64% for Home Depot Inc, and 3.37% for ADT Inc.

In Tuesday trading, LKQ Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Home Depot Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and ADT Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of FLOT

 FSLR Average Annual Return

 Institutional Holders of FXED



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.