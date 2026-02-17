Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Littelfuse, Woodward and Landstar System

February 17, 2026 — 10:45 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/26, Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS), Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), and Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/5/26, Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/5/26, and Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/11/26. As a percentage of LFUS's recent stock price of $359.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Littelfuse Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when LFUS shares open for trading on 2/19/26. Similarly, investors should look for WWD to open 0.08% lower in price and for LSTR to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Littelfuse Inc, 0.34% for Woodward, Inc., and 1.12% for Landstar System, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Littelfuse Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Woodward, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and Landstar System, Inc. shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

