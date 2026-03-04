Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lithia Motors, Acushnet Holdings and Primo Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), and Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/20/26, Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 3/20/26, and Primo Brands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/23/26. As a percentage of LAD's recent stock price of $271.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Lithia Motors Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when LAD shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for GOLF to open 0.26% lower in price and for PRMB to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAD, GOLF, and PRMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):

LAD+Dividend+History+Chart

Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):

GOLF+Dividend+History+Chart

Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB):

PRMB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for Lithia Motors Inc, 1.03% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, and 2.09% for Primo Brands Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are off about 1.9%, and Primo Brands Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

