Ex-Dividend Reminder: Linde, Kinross Gold and Excelerate Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/26, Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN), Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC), and Excelerate Energy Inc (Symbol: EE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Linde PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 3/26/26, Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/26/26, and Excelerate Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/26/26. As a percentage of LIN's recent stock price of $484.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Linde PLC to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when LIN shares open for trading on 3/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for KGC to open 0.12% lower in price and for EE to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LIN, KGC, and EE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN):



Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



Excelerate Energy Inc (Symbol: EE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Linde PLC, 0.49% for Kinross Gold Corp., and 0.89% for Excelerate Energy Inc.

In Monday trading, Linde PLC shares are currently down about 1.1%, Kinross Gold Corp. shares are down about 0.6%, and Excelerate Energy Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

