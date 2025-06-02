Ex-Dividend Reminder: Linde, Avery Dennison and Suncor Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/25, Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN), Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), and Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Linde PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 6/18/25, Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 6/18/25, and Suncor Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 6/25/25. As a percentage of LIN's recent stock price of $467.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Linde PLC to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when LIN shares open for trading on 6/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for AVY to open 0.53% lower in price and for SU to open 1.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LIN, AVY, and SU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN):



Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY):



Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Linde PLC, 2.12% for Avery Dennison Corp, and 6.41% for Suncor Energy Inc.

In Monday trading, Linde PLC shares are currently up about 0.8%, Avery Dennison Corp shares are down about 1.1%, and Suncor Energy Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

