LNC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lincoln National Corp., AT&T Inc and Brady Corp

July 08, 2025 — 10:43 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/10/25, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), and Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/1/25, AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2775 on 8/1/25, and Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/31/25. As a percentage of LNC's recent stock price of $34.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Lincoln National Corp. to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when LNC shares open for trading on 7/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for T to open 0.98% lower in price and for BRC to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNC, T, and BRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):

LNC+Dividend+History+Chart

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T):

T+Dividend+History+Chart

Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC):

BRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.25% for Lincoln National Corp., 3.91% for AT&T Inc, and 1.39% for Brady Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently down about 1.4%, AT&T Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Brady Corp shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

BNK Invest
