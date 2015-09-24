Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Primoris Services and Illinois Tool Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/28/15, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO), Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/15/15, Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 10/15/15, and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 10/6/15. As a percentage of LECO's recent stock price of $53.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.54% lower - all else being equal - when LECO shares open for trading on 9/28/15. Similarly, investors should look for PRIM to open 0.32% lower in price and for ITW to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LECO, PRIM, and ITW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) :

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) :

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., 1.28% for Primoris Services Corp, and 2.68% for Illinois Tool Works, Inc.. In Thursday trading, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.7%, Primoris Services Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

