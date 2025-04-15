Ex-Dividend Reminder: LexinFintech Holdings, JOYY and Colgate-Palmolive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/17/25, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (Symbol: LX), JOYY Inc (Symbol: JOYY), and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.11 on 5/16/25, JOYY Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 4/30/25, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of LX's recent stock price of $7.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when LX shares open for trading on 4/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for JOYY to open 2.31% lower in price and for CL to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LX, JOYY, and CL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (Symbol: LX):



JOYY Inc (Symbol: JOYY):



Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.05% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd, 9.23% for JOYY Inc, and 2.19% for Colgate-Palmolive Co..

In Tuesday trading, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 8.4%, JOYY Inc shares are up about 2.5%, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

 RUE Historical Stock Prices

 YONG Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.