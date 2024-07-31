News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Levi Strauss, Lamb Weston Holdings and CMS Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/2/24, Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 8/20/24, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/30/24, and CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 8/30/24. As a percentage of LEVI's recent stock price of $18.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when LEVI shares open for trading on 8/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for LW to open 0.60% lower in price and for CMS to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEVI, LW, and CMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI):

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):

CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Levi Strauss & Co., 2.42% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, and 3.16% for CMS Energy Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are up about 5.8%, and CMS Energy Corp shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

