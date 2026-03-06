Ex-Dividend Reminder: Leonardo DRS, Nordic American Tankers and Occidental Petroleum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS), Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT), and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Leonardo DRS Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/24/26, Nordic American Tankers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/24/26, and Occidental Petroleum Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 4/15/26. As a percentage of DRS's recent stock price of $45.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Leonardo DRS Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when DRS shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for NAT to open 3.05% lower in price and for OXY to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRS, NAT, and OXY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS):



Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT):



Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Leonardo DRS Inc, 12.19% for Nordic American Tankers Ltd, and 1.95% for Occidental Petroleum Corp.

In Friday trading, Leonardo DRS Inc shares are currently down about 2.4%, Nordic American Tankers Ltd shares are off about 3.5%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

