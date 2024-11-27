Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lenova Group, Brookfield Business and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Lenova Group Ltd (Symbol: LNVGF), Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lenova Group Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.085 on 12/12/24, Brookfield Business Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/31/24, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 12/12/24. As a percentage of LNVGF's recent stock price of $1.20, this dividend works out to approximately 7.08%, so look for shares of Lenova Group Ltd to trade 7.08% lower — all else being equal — when LNVGF shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for BBUC to open 0.23% lower in price and for AY to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNVGF, BBUC, and AY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lenova Group Ltd (Symbol: LNVGF):



Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC):



Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.17% for Lenova Group Ltd, 0.92% for Brookfield Business Corp, and 4.02% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc.

In Wednesday trading, Lenova Group Ltd shares are currently off about 2.4%, Brookfield Business Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RBB shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of MATV

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AREX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.