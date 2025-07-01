Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lennar, Bristol Myers Squibb and Two Harbors Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/3/25, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), and Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 7/18/25, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 8/1/25, and Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 7/29/25. As a percentage of LEN's recent stock price of $110.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Lennar Corp to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when LEN shares open for trading on 7/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for BMY to open 1.34% lower in price and for TWO to open 3.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEN, BMY, and TWO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):



Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):



Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Lennar Corp, 5.36% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and 14.48% for Two Harbors Investment Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Lennar Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are down about 0.1%, and Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

