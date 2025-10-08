Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lennar, American Eagle Outfitters and Darden Restaurants

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/10/25, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/27/25, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 10/29/25, and Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 11/3/25. As a percentage of LEN's recent stock price of $122.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Lennar Corp to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when LEN shares open for trading on 10/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for AEO to open 0.81% lower in price and for DRI to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEN, AEO, and DRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO):



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.64% for Lennar Corp, 3.23% for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., and 3.13% for Darden Restaurants, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Lennar Corp shares are currently down about 3.4%, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are off about 1.8%, and Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding ATH

 LBTY.K shares outstanding history

 Kestra Medical Techs Next Earnings Date



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.