Ex-Dividend Reminder: LeMaitre Vascular, Mercury General and CBL & Associates Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/25, LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/27/25, Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 3/27/25, and CBL & Associates Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of LMAT's recent stock price of $81.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when LMAT shares open for trading on 3/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for MCY to open 0.59% lower in price and for CBL to open 1.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LMAT, MCY, and CBL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc, 2.36% for Mercury General Corp., and 5.57% for CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Mercury General Corp. shares are up about 0.2%, and CBL & Associates Properties Inc shares are off about 4.4% on the day.

