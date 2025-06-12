Ex-Dividend Reminder: Leidos Holdings, Hillenbrand and Curtiss-Wright

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS), Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), and Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Leidos Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/30/25, Hillenbrand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 6/30/25, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/7/25. As a percentage of LDOS's recent stock price of $145.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Leidos Holdings Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when LDOS shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for HI to open 1.03% lower in price and for CW to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LDOS, HI, and CW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS):



Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Leidos Holdings Inc, 4.13% for Hillenbrand Inc, and 0.20% for Curtiss-Wright Corp..

In Thursday trading, Leidos Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Hillenbrand Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

