Ex-Dividend Reminder: Leggett & Platt, Coca-Cola and Red Rock Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), and Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/15/25, Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 10/1/25, and Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of LEG's recent stock price of $9.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when LEG shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for KO to open 0.75% lower in price and for RRR to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEG, KO, and RRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):



Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):



Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.00% for Leggett & Platt, Inc., 3.01% for Coca-Cola Co, and 1.63% for Red Rock Resorts Inc.

In Thursday trading, Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.5%, Coca-Cola Co shares are off about 0.1%, and Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Consumer Services Dividend Stocks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XHB

 Institutional Holders of BCO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.