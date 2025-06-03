Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lear, Landbridge Company and Home Depot

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/25, Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing (Symbol: LB), and Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 6/25/25, Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/19/25, and Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.30 on 6/18/25. As a percentage of LEA's recent stock price of $87.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Lear Corp. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when LEA shares open for trading on 6/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for LB to open 0.14% lower in price and for HD to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEA, LB, and HD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA):



Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing (Symbol: LB):



Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.52% for Lear Corp., 0.55% for Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing, and 2.50% for Home Depot Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Lear Corp. shares are currently down about 3.3%, Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing shares are up about 2%, and Home Depot Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

