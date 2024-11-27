Ex-Dividend Reminder: LCI Industries, Tyson Foods and Flowers Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), and Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LCI Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 12/13/24, Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/13/24, and Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of LCII's recent stock price of $123.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of LCI Industries to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when LCII shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for TSN to open 0.78% lower in price and for FLO to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LCII, TSN, and FLO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII):



Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.73% for LCI Industries, 3.13% for Tyson Foods Inc, and 4.21% for Flowers Foods, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, LCI Industries shares are currently off about 2.8%, Tyson Foods Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

