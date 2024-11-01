Ex-Dividend Reminder: Las Vegas Sands, Suburban Propane Partners and Idacorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/5/24, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH), and Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Las Vegas Sands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/13/24, Suburban Propane Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 11/12/24, and Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 12/2/24. As a percentage of LVS's recent stock price of $51.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when LVS shares open for trading on 11/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for SPH to open 1.73% lower in price and for IDA to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LVS, SPH, and IDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS):



Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH):



Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Las Vegas Sands Corp, 6.93% for Suburban Propane Partners LP, and 3.32% for Idacorp Inc.

In Friday trading, Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently off about 2%, Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are up about 0.1%, and Idacorp Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman

 EETH Dividend History

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LODE



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.