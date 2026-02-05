Ex-Dividend Reminder: Las Vegas Sands, Papa John's International and Essential Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/26, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), and Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Las Vegas Sands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/18/26, Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/20/26, and Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3426 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of LVS's recent stock price of $57.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when LVS shares open for trading on 2/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for PZZA to open 1.34% lower in price and for WTRG to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LVS, PZZA, and WTRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS):



Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for Las Vegas Sands Corp, 5.36% for Papa John's International, Inc., and 3.66% for Essential Utilities Inc.

In Thursday trading, Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently up about 1%, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Essential Utilities Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Dividends

 RWGV Options Chain

 VPCO Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.