Ex-Dividend Reminder: Las Vegas Sands, NextEra Energy Partners and Suburban Propane Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/6/24, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP), and Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Las Vegas Sands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/14/24, NextEra Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.905 on 8/14/24, and Suburban Propane Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 8/13/24. As a percentage of LVS's recent stock price of $38.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when LVS shares open for trading on 8/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for NEP to open 3.44% lower in price and for SPH to open 1.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LVS, NEP, and SPH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS):



NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP):



Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.08% for Las Vegas Sands Corp, 13.74% for NextEra Energy Partners LP, and 7.21% for Suburban Propane Partners LP.

In Friday trading, Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently down about 3%, NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are up about 3.1%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.