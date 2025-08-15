Ex-Dividend Reminder: Landstar System, Carlisle Companies and Bunge Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/25, Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), and Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/9/25, Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 9/2/25, and Bunge Global SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of LSTR's recent stock price of $131.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Landstar System, Inc. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when LSTR shares open for trading on 8/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for CSL to open 0.28% lower in price and for BG to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LSTR, CSL, and BG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL):



Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Landstar System, Inc., 1.12% for Carlisle Companies Inc., and 3.41% for Bunge Global SA.

In Friday trading, Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.3%, Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are off about 1.9%, and Bunge Global SA shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

