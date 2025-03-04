Ex-Dividend Reminder: Landbridge, Yum China Holdings and Expedia Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/25, Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing (Symbol: LB), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/20/25, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/27/25, and Expedia Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/27/25. As a percentage of LB's recent stock price of $63.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when LB shares open for trading on 3/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.49% lower in price and for EXPE to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LB, YUMC, and EXPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing (Symbol: LB):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.63% for Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing, 1.96% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 0.83% for Expedia Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing shares are currently off about 7.5%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Expedia Group Inc shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

