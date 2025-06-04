Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lancaster Colony, Acushnet Holdings and Bath & Body Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC), Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lancaster Colony Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 6/30/25, Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 6/20/25, and Bath & Body Works Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/20/25. As a percentage of LANC's recent stock price of $169.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Lancaster Colony Corp to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when LANC shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for GOLF to open 0.34% lower in price and for BBWI to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LANC, GOLF, and BBWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC):



Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):



Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.25% for Lancaster Colony Corp, 1.35% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, and 2.95% for Bath & Body Works Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Lancaster Colony Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are up about 2.2%, and Bath & Body Works Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

