Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamb Weston Holdings, Casey's General Stores and Costco Wholesale

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/1/25, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), and Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/29/25, Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 8/15/25, and Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of LW's recent stock price of $59.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when LW shares open for trading on 8/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for CASY to open 0.11% lower in price and for COST to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LW, CASY, and COST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):



Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):



Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.49% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, 0.44% for Casey's General Stores, Inc., and 0.56% for Costco Wholesale Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and Costco Wholesale Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

